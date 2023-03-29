HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano says he plans to introduce a bill allowing teachers to be armed at schools.

Mastriano said his bill would allow school employees to undergo training to possess a Pennsylvania concealed carry permit and be armed on school property.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

“Mass murderers are often attracted to ‘soft targets’ such as schools, where they know victims are not armed,” said Mastriano (R-Franklin).

According to the U.S. Concealed Carry Association, 32 states allow teachers and staff to carry a firearm on campuses. Each state has different rules such as required permission from the school, requires a concealed carry license, or limits that apply to certain types of schools.

The Giffords Law Center notes that federal law prohibiting the possession of a gun in a school zone does not apply to people licensed by a state or locality and that some states allow those with permits to carry loaded firearms with their vehicles on campus.

Mastriano acknowledged his bill comes “after another school tragedy, this time in Nashville,” where six people, including three young students, were killed at The Covenant School on Monday.

Authorities identified the dead children as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney. The adults were Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Asked at a U.S. Senate hearing whether the Justice Department would open an investigation into whether the shooting was a hate crime targeting Christians, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said federal officials were working with local police to identify a motive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.