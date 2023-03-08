HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Senate voted Wednesday to confirm Michelle Henry to serve as Pennsylvania Attorney General.

Henry was nominated by Governor Josh Shapiro, who she will now succeed as Attorney General.

Genry previously served as First Deputy Attorney General and had been unanimously approved by the State Judiciary Committee.

“This is a powerful vote of confidence in our work and I am humbled to lead the dedicated team in the Office of Attorney General on behalf of every Pennsylvanian,” said Attorney General Henry. “Consumers, victims, and our partners in law enforcement now rely on the Office in record numbers, and with this vote, we can continue to be the independent, fearless, and trusted voice Pennsylvanians have come to expect. There will be big challenges over the next two years, and, as your Attorney General, I promise we will step up and always have Pennsylvanians’ backs.”

Henry started her career in the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office. She graduated from Allegheny College and the Widener University School of Law. She served over 20 years in the Bucks County District Attorney’s office.

“Michelle Henry has the experience, talent, and dedication to the pursuit of justice that Pennsylvania needs in the Attorney General’s office – and that’s why I nominated her to serve out the remainder of my term,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “By confirming her nomination, the Senate has guaranteed that Pennsylvanians have an Attorney General who will fight for them. I look forward to working with Attorney General Henry to build safer communities and protect the rights of Pennsylvanians.”