HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– While the Pennsylvania budget stalemate continues at the state capitol, now three and a half weeks late, and counting, there is one thing that has near universal agreement.

PennDOT fixed I-95 in Philadelphia exceptionally quickly after last month’s bridge collapse.

Now, Senator Greg Rothman, a Republican who represents Perry, Cumberland and Dauphin counties, says the goal should be to make speedy fixes like that the *rule, rather than the exception.

“We should be congratulating Governor Shapiro and PennDOT and all the workers, all the laborers, who fixed the 95 bridge in two weeks in record time, but at the same time, we have to be using this as a teaching lesson,” Rothman said. “It takes more than two weeks to fill out a permit application in Pennsylvania, let alone get a project done in that time.”

Governor Shapiro’s office tells us he agrees and has prioritized, quote, “making government move at the speed of business.”

Legislation was also introduced by Rothman that would have the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee (LBFC) review the repair process of the I-95 bridge in a time-efficient matter. Senate Resolution 147 will also direct the LBFC to determine if there were any processes used or regulations that were waived and use that to see if there is a way to streamline other road and bridge projects.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Regulatory reform and government efficiency play a critical role not only in completing the I-95 bridge repair, but also in advancing other state infrastructure projects in a timely fashion. I supported numerous bills to advance these initiatives and am encouraged that the governor shares some of the same priorities,” Rothman said.