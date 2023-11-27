DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Representative Justin Fleming has announced his plans to run for re-election in Pennsylvania’s 105th district, which includes parts of Lower Paxton Township, Penbrook Borough, and Susquehanna Township.

Fleming, a Democrat, was elected to the seat in 2022 defeating Republican candidate Therese Kenley. He currently serves on several House committees including Appropriations, Aging & Older Adult Services, Children & Youth, Environmental Resources and Energy, and Local Government.

“Over the past year it has been an incredible honor to serve my neighbors in the PA General Assembly and we have accomplished some big things including historic public education funding and Property Tax Rent Rebate program expansion, but there is more work to be done,” Fleming said in a statement announcing his re-election campaign.

Fleming’s campaign announcement highlights key work from his first term including work introducing legislation to enable homeowners to disavow restrictive covenants on their property deeds, bolster literacy for school children, simplify Miranda Rights for juvenile suspects and more.

“In this first year, I am most proud of the hundreds of constituents we’ve been able to help connect to state services,” Fleming said. “I will continue to focus on investing in public education, early learning in particular, healthcare affordability, supporting working families, and protecting fundamental rights.”

Before his time in the State House, Fleming also served as a Susquehanna Township Commissioner.

A full list of bills sponsored by Fleming can be viewed here. More information is also available in Fleming’s campaign website.