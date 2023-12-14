(WHTM) – Navy veteran and Harrisburg community activist Laura Harding has joined the crowded field of Democrats running for the 103rd State House seat.

A Camp Hill native and resident of Harrisburg’s Uptown neighborhood, Harding served in the United States Navy for six years on active duty. She received an honorable discharge as an Aerographer’s Mate Second Class.

Harding currently serves as President of Camp Curtin Neighborhoods United, the Act 141 Advisory Committee, and the William Penn High School Task Force.

She holds a B.S. in Public Policy from Penn State Harrisburg and worked as a Legislative Fellow on the Bipartisan Management Committee of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Harding is the fifth Democrat to declare their candidacy for the 103rd House seat after incumbent Patty Kim announced she would not run in order to seek the State Senate 15th District seat.

Harrisburg community leader Tina Nixon, Camp Hill Councilwoman Mercedes Evans, West Shore Councilman Jesse Monoski, and legislative staffer Nathan Davidson have all declared their intentions to run in the Democratic primary.