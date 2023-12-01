(WHTM)– Leaders that abc27 News spoke with say, everyone needs to be held to the same standard, and says this is the best way to accomplish that.

Using a position of power to exploit the trust of a child is a crime but one York County representative feels the punishment needs to be more severe in Pennsylvania.

“Currently it’s adding a little bit more teeth to the corruption and minor charges when it’s an educator volunteer at a school or a police officer which are positions of authority and positions that should be role models and mentors to our kids,” said Rep. Joe D’Orsie from Manchester County.

Representative Joe D’Orsie’s proposed legislation would enhance the charge from a first-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree felony which includes a prison sentence of up to seven years when the perpetrator is a police officer or school employee in the position of an instructor or mentor of the abused child.

“There’s a ton of great teachers and cops out there and you know I support them. It’s just putting a little bit more teeth on the law when positions of authority particularly police officers and those who work in the school building are taking advantage of our kids,” said D’Orsie.

The CDC says 91% of perpetrators of child sexual abuse are someone known or trusted by the child and about one in four girls and one in 13 boys have this experience.

“It helps our most vulnerable children, and you know their parents and their families. You send your kid to school, you send your kids to the mentorship programs with local police officers, and you know, you trust those people, our kids are in their care,” said D’Orsie.

Currently, the bill sits in the House judiciary committee.