(WHTM) – A new bill wants to crack down on harassment against sports officials.

Lawmakers say coaches and referees sometimes face harassment from parents or other players and it needs to stop.

If the bill becomes law it would create a separate offense for harassment against sports officials.

One local umpire says this is something that’s needed.

“Sometimes things get a little volatile almost to the point where you think someone’s trying to insight a riot,” said Bob Reider of the Central Pennsylvania Umpire Association. “Every now and then you’ll get someone who has maybe had a little bit of an extra drink before they get to the park and it just makes things a little rough on everybody.”

The bill passed the Pennsylvania Senate with an overwhelming majority and it now heads to the House.