(WHTM) – Voters in Delaware County’s 163rd House District are voting Tuesday in a special election to replace Mike Zabel in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Democrat Heather Boyd, Republican Katie Ford, and Libertarian Alfe Goodwin are on the ballot in a race that’s garnered statewide attention. The winner could tip the balance of power in Harrisburg with Democrat Joanna McClinton currently serving as speaker after a brief speakership under Mark Rozzi.

A win by Ford would likely give Republicans a 102-101 majority in the House.

Boyd and Ford participated in a debate during a special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania with Dennis Owens, discussing topics ranging from the budget, education, and crime. Goodwin was unavailable to participate in the debate.

Results will be updated below as they become available from the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Ford received her undergraduate degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Human Development and Family Studies, and her Master’s degree in Education from Arizona State University. A mother of three, she has worked as a Behavioral Therapist and as a Special Instructor for Early intervention after serving in the Army.

Boyd previously worked as Chief of Staff to Representative Leanne Krueger, and recently served as the District Director and Senior Advisor for Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon. A mother of two, Boyd previously taught History and Art History and has served as the Chair of the Upper Darby Democratic Committee for six years.

Goodwin previously ran for the 163rd House seat in 2022, receiving 1.6% of the vote. An Army veteran, Goodwin graduated from Thomas Edison State University and the Lutheran Theological Seminary with careers as a Philadelphia Police officer, army chaplain, and ordained minister.

abc27 will have the latest on the 163rd House special election as results become available on election night, May 16.