(WHTM) – Legislation that would replace Pennsylvania’s Alternative Fuels Tax for electric vehicle owners and replace it with a flat fee advanced in the State Senate.

Senator Greg Rothman (R-Cumberland/Dauphin/Perry) proposed legislation that would eliminate alternative fuel tax on electric vehicles and instead replace it with an annual $290 fee.

“My legislation will simplify government for electric vehicle owners and ensure all drivers are contributing toward the maintenance of Pennsylvania’s roads and bridges,” Rothman said.

The $290 fee was calculated based on the average annual gas taxes paid by owners of gas-powered vehicles.

Owners of electric vehicles currently have to file monthly statements with the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. They must also remit the alternative fuel tax on how much electricity their vehicle uses.

Electric vehicle owners might not be aware that they are required to file these monthly statements, which leads to those owners forgetting or not doing them at all.

According to the memo, the legislation is designed to simplify the process and ensure electric vehicle owners are paying towards the Commonwealth’s Transportation Infrastructure.

The deposited revenue from the fee will go into the Motor License Fund for highway maintenance construction.

The bill now moves to the full Senate for consideration.