Clothes hang from a clothesline while drying in the backyard of a home, Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Belleville, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker says her bill would allow residents of condos and homeowners associations (HOAs) to hang their clothing outside to dry.

State Senator Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware/Montgomery) says some HOAs and housing units ban outdoor clotheslines and drying racks that may hinder the community’s appearance.

Cappelletti says her “Right to Dry” bill would allow those who live in a condominium, cooperative, or planned community “the right to dry laundry using a clothesline or drying rack outdoors.”

The bill would allow HOAs to limit the use of clotheslines to the home’s backyard to maintain aesthetic appearances. The bill also allows communities to prohibit clotheslines that hinder public access or create a safety hazard.

Cappelletti cited drying laundry outdoors as “an inexpensive solution to reducing the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change” and says 20 states have passed similar legislation ensuring the right for clothes to dry outside.

“It is time for the Commonwealth to join their ranks in allowing this practice, which positively impacts our environment and saves residents money,” said Cappelletti. “Encouraging Pennsylvanians to practice sustainability grows more crucial every day.”