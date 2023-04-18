HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to allow schools to stock up on asthma medication and inhalers.

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans (D-York) says her bill would allow the schools to store the medication that could help save the lives of children having an asthma attack or respiratory distress in schools.

“Providing easy access to this medication allows children to immediately return to their learning environment increasing educational and health outcomes in our schools,” said Hill-Evans.

A 2004 bill required schools to develop policies that allowed students to carry and self-administer their own asthma medication under certain conditions.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, during the 2017-18 school year, there were more than 200,000 students with asthma, more than 11% of students.

According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, asthma is a chronic lung disease that inflames the airways and can cause recurring periods of wheezing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, and coughing.