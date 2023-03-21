HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to ban car dealers and manufacturers from creating subscriptions for in-car hardware like heated seats.

The bill comes as companies like Mercedes and BMW have launched monthly and annual subscription services for features like additional horsepower or heated seats.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

According to Kelly Blue Book, BMW has subscriptions for equipment such as remote start, parking assistance, and drive recorder. The services could cost as little as $5 a month or hundreds a year.

State Senator Marty Flynn (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne) called the new subscription features a “worrisome trend.”

“This may be good for corporate bottom lines, but it is bad for consumers,” said Flynn.

Flynn says the bill would prohibit automotive dealers and manufacturers from offering subscription services for motor vehicle features that are already installed on the vehicle at the time of purchase or lease.

This legislation would not apply to features that would require ongoing expenses to the dealer, manufacturer, or third-party service provider, nor would it apply to any third-party services.

Flynn’s bill would include a fine for each violation costing $5,000 for each instance.