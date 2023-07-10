HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is seeking to stop the ban on books in Pennsylvania libraries.

State Senator Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware/Montgomery) announced on Monday she would introduce a bill to stop book bans, a practice that has increased across the nation, according to PEN America, a nonprofit that supports literary freedom.

Last year PEN America determined that there had been 456 bans in nine Pennsylvania districts, among the most in the country behind only Texas. A report by the organization found 1,586 decisions to ban books between July 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

PEN America’s study found of the books recently banned across the country, “467 contain protagonists or prominent secondary characters of color (41%), and 247 directly address issues of race and racism (22%); 379 titles (33%) explicitly address LGBTQ+ themes, or have protagonists or prominent secondary characters who are LGBTQ+; 283 titles contain sexual content of varying kinds (25%), including novels with sexual encounters as well as informational books about puberty, sex, or relationships. There are 184 titles (16%) that are history books or biographies. Another 107 titles have themes related to rights and activism (9%).”

Cappelletti said in a memo to lawmakers on Monday that banning books “is a direct contradiction to First Amendment guarantees of freedom of speech and press, integral elements of democracy.”

Cappelletti says her bill would require Pennsylvania’s State Librarian and our local libraries to adopt the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights and “develop a written statement that prohibits the local library from banning books or other materials. Libraries that do not comply will be denied state funding.”

According to PEN America’s report, Central York was one of the leading school districts in the nation with the highest number of bans in the index. With 441 bans, the district accounted for nearly 97% of Pennsylvania’s total bans at the time of the report’s release.

“Please join me in ensuring Pennsylvania upholds our cherished Constitutional protections against government censorship in our libraries,” urged Cappelletti.