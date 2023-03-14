HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced new legislation to ban TikTok from several of the state’s “information technology assets.”

In a memo to House lawmakers Rep Robert Mercuri (R-Allegheny) said his bill would “protect the Commonwealth’s information technology assets from security risks associated with the social media network TikTok.”

The bill would require executive agencies, independent agencies, the General Assembly, and the Unified Judicial System to remove TikTok from its information technology assets in 60 days.

A similar bill was introduced in the Pennsylvania State Senate and the State Treasury has already banned the app on Treasury devices.

“While TikTok has proven to be popular worldwide, the relationship between its parent company, ByteDance, and the authoritarian government of China has raised concerns about the wisdom of allowing the program to be installed on domestic governmental devices and networks,” said Mercuri.

Mercuri says the bill is similar to the federal No TikTok on Government Devices Act and rules adopted in other countries as concerns grow over TikTok’s connections to the Chinese government.