HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency says “telecommunicators are the first person in a chain of responders in every emergency.” That’s one reason why two lawmakers have introduced a bill that would classify 911 dispatchers as first responders.

House Bill 1463, sponsored by Allegheny County Democratic State Reps. Jessica Benham and Dan Miller, “creates a universal definition for our dispatchers and codifies what emergency responders already know, that dispatchers are first responders.”

Currently, Pennsylvania law defines a first responder as a volunteer fire, rescue, or emergency medical services company or law enforcement personnel.

A 2021 annual report showed dispatchers taking more than 8.6 million 911 calls and 15.6 million total calls. More than 2 million calls were made in Philadelphia and more than 1 million were made in Allegheny County.

According to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, there are approximately 2,500 telecommunications working in 61 county-based emergency call centers.

Lawmakers say including dispatchers as first responders is “a positive step forward to ensuring that these dedicated professionals are properly identified and recognized for their critical work.”

The bill also clarifies definitional language “in support of firefighters.”