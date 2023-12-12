(WHTM) – Here’s a bill everyone, including some Dunder Mifflin paper salesmen in Scranton, could get behind.

Pennsylvania State Representative Ryan Mackenzie says he will soon introduce a bill to recognize April 26, 2024, as Pretzel Day in Pennsylvania.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Pennsylvania is the center of American pretzel production for both the hard-crispy and the soft-bread types of pretzels,” said Mackenzie.

According to PA Eats, 80% of all pretzels made in the United States are made in Pennsylvania and 45 pretzel companies operate in the Keystone State.

Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery, the nation’s first commercial pretzel bakery, is a fifth-generation family business in Lititz, Lancaster County that began in the 1800s.

“Pretzel making in Pennsylvania has thrived and will continue to be a part of our identity for years to come,” said Mackenzie.