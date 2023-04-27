HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to “stop the brain drain” and eliminate the state’s personal income tax.

According to a memo sent to lawmakers, State Senator Greg Rothman (R-Cumberland/Dauphin/Perry) says the state’s income tax has caused college graduates and businesses to leave for states with a lower cost of living.

Rothman says eliminating the state’s 3.07% personal income tax “sends a message that we are serious in our pursuit of job creation, growth and keeping hard-earned dollars in the pockets of working people.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Pennsylvania’s population has increased since 2010 with more than 12.7 million residents in 2010 and nearly 13 million residents in 2022. The state’s population was down by approximately 30,000 people in 2022 compared to 2020.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, the 3.07% tax rate includes the income of resident and nonresident individuals, estates, trusts, partnerships, S corporations, business trusts, and limited liability companies not federally taxed as corporations.

Rothman, who serves on the Senate Finance and Appropriations committees, concluded his memo by saying “if we do nothing, Pennsylvania will continue to lose. I want Pennsylvania to win.”