Tipping at quick-service restaurants has seemingly become the norm. (Getty Images)

(WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to ensure shoppers can still use cash to purchase items as many businesses seek to go cash-free.

State Rep. Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) has introduced legislation that would update the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law to include refusing to accept cash payment as a definition for “unfair methods of competition” and “unfair or deceptive acts or practices.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This is unfair to consumers who do not possess a debit card, credit card, or other electronic means of payment,” argues Diamond.

The bill would apply to transactions under $500 when the purchaser is physically present.

Businesses can have a written policy that cash in excess of a certain denomination will not be accepted as long as the policy is posted prior to the point of sale, according to the bill.

According to a 2022 Pew Research Center survey, roughly 41% of Americans aren’t using cash during a typical week, up from 29% in 2018. Thirty percent of Americans with a household income below $30,000 a year say they still use cash for almost all their purchases. That rate drops to 20% for those making $30,000 to $49,999 a year and 6% for those earning $50,000 a year or more.

The same survey found that while a majority (58%) of all Americans try to make sure they always carry cash, 54% of residents 18-49 say they don’t worry about whether they have cash.

The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco found that 18% of payments in 2022 were cash, while 60% were made using either a credit or debit card. Only 1% of payments were made using a mobile payment app.

Nearly 4 in 10 consumers (39%) ages 18-34 are more likely to use a debit card and 36% of consumers 25-34 use a credit card, according to the same study.

According to the Federal Reserve, there is no federal law mandating a business must accept cash for payment and private businesses can develop their own policies unless there’s a state law saying otherwise.