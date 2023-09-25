HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania lawmakers are proposing a bill that would require all new multi-story residential buildings to have elevators.

State Reps. Brian Munroe (D-Bucks) and Greg Scott (D-Montgomery) say the bill would require new apartments and condominiums to have no less than two elevators.

The lawmakers say the bill came after a resident complained of a building with an ongoing elevator outage that caused older and disabled residents to use the stairs.

The bill would also require buildings to have at least one of the two elevators be operational barring a loss of power out of the owner’s control.