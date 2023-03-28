HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing a bill that would require new non-residential buildings to support electric vehicle charging.

In a memo to House lawmakers, Rep. Kristine Howard (D-Chester) said the bill would require new buildings to be constructed with the necessary infrastructure to support EV charging stations.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

Examples of non-residential buildings that could require the infrastructure include hotels, schools, retail facilities, and restaurants.

“Knowing EV charging stations are available along frequented routes and locations raises consumer confidence in EV technology, an ever-growing sector,” said Howard.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the state’s EV Mobility Plan recommends supporting the installation of at least 5,000 new EV charging ports at 2,000 sites by 2028.

The plan has six goals such as supporting interstate/long-distance travel, supporting destination travel, creating mobile solutions, and forming emergency routes.

In 2021 there were more than 23,000 electric vehicles and more than 57,000 hybrid vehicles registered in Pennsylvania, according to PennDOT. That number is up from 2020 when more than 15,000 electric vehicles and more than 40,000 hybrid vehicles were registered.

With more than 10 million vehicles registered in Pennsylvania, less than 1% of vehicles registered in Pennsylvania are electric or hybrid, according to a report by the PennDOT Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Counties with the most electric vehicles in 2021 were Montgomery, Chester, Bucks, Allegheny, and Philadelphia counties with more than 1,400 registered vehicles each.