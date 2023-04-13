HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Rep. Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia) says she plans to propose a bill that she says would hold social media companies accountable for hate speech.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Parker said, “while social media has made it easier for people to keep in touch, it can also serve as an open forum for hate speech and abuse.”

According to a memo to lawmakers, Parker says the bill would require social media companies to establish and maintain effective complaint procedures for reporting hate speech.

“Providing users with an easy way to report these issues will help to decrease such occurrences,” said Parker.