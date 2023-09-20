(WHTM) – Men are urged to get screened for prostate cancer before it’s too late as September is prostate awareness month.

At the state capitol, the Pennsylvania Prostate Cancer Coalition spoke about the dangers of not being tested.

In Pennsylvania, 25 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each day.

Black men are 60 percent more likely to be diagnosed and twice as likely to die from it.

“Early detection” starts by just talking about it.

Representative Justin Fleming (D-Dauphin) said, “You know it… it’s really difficult to talk about these things, particularly for men, unfortunately, sometimes we can be a little bit stuck in our ways, stubborn perhaps is a word that is used, but we’re talking about your health.”

Dauphin County state Rep. Justin Fleming is co-sponsoring a bill requiring health insurers to cover the costs of screenings.