(WHTM) – Four Pennsylvania state lawmakers are proposing a bill that would require schools to consider implementing a panic alarm system during their annual safety reviews.

The bill, introduced by Democrat State Representatives Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz, Lisa Borowski, Justin Fleming, and Kyle Donahue would add Pennsylvania to the growing list of states requiring or asking schools to consider panic alarms in classrooms.

“During a school shooting, every second matters,” said the lawmakers. “Alarms in classrooms would create faster response times during emergency situations and therefore save lives. We can always do more to help ensure the safety of our students and school employees, and this legislation would be another step towards ensuring our schools have the resources they need to maximize the safety of all people.”

Five states have passed bills known as Alyssa’s Law in honor of Alyssa Alhadeff, who was one of 17 people killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

At least five other states have had bills proposed that would require panic alarms in schools.

“By passing Alyssa’s Law, we would be providing for safer classrooms, faster response times and more lives saved during potential emergency situations,” said the four Pennsylvania lawmakers.