(WHTM) – Pennsylvania businessman John Broadhurst says he will be a Democratic candidate in the Pennsylvania 10th Congressional District primary next year.

Originally from Delaware County, Broadhurst is a Villanova graduate who began his career as a truck driver for his father’s business.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It was in this capacity that I crisscrossed all of south-central Pennsylvania countless times serving customers, visiting small business owners, repair centers and trucking partners in the region,” says Broadhurst.

Broadhurst has since worked as an entrepreneur and consultant in international business development since the 1990s, including living and working in China.

Broadhurst says he “will not base my campaign on anti-Trump or anti-Perry sentiment alone.”

“America cannot afford to stand still. We are living in an era of crises. The status quo is not acceptable. To have any chance of addressing the many challenges of this generation, we will have to approach them with intellectual honesty, integrity and tremendous grit. This is my intention. I hope to offer a very different profile – a resolutely positive narrative based on bottom-up economic progress, institutional reform and political accountability.”

Democrats have focused in on Republican incumbent Scott Perry’s seat in recent years and three Democrats have already announced plans to run against him.

Harrisburg City Councilmember Shamaine Daniels (who lost to Perry in 2022), Marine Corps veteran Mike O’Brien, and Army veteran Rick Coplen have each announced their candidacies.

Former abc27 and WGAL news anchor Janelle Stelson is widely reported to be entering the race after resigning from WGAL earlier this month.

Blake Lynch, an executive for WITF and former Harrisburg Police Director of Community Relations and Engagement, is also considering a run.