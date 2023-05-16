(WHTM) – Pennsylvanians returned to the ballot box on Tuesday for the 2023 municipal primary election with the fates of several local and statewide offices on the ballot.

Statewide voters considered judicial candidates for the state supreme court, superior court, and commonwealth court. In races with statewide implications, voters in the 108th and 163rd House Districts had their choice of candidates that could change the balance of power in the State House.

The full list of statewide candidates from the Department of State can be found below:

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT

Candidate Name Office District Party Municipality County DEBBIE KUNSELMAN JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT Statewide DEM CENTER TWP BEAVER DANIEL MCCAFFERY JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT Statewide DEM PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA CAROLYN CARLUCCIO JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT Statewide REP WHITPAIN MONTGOMERY PATRICIA A MCCULLOUGH JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT Statewide REP UPPER ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP ALLEGHENY

JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT

Office District Party Candidate Name Municipality County JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT Statewide DEM TIMIKA LANE PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT Statewide DEM JILL BECK PITTSBURGH ALLEGHENY JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT Statewide DEM PAT DUGAN PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT Statewide REP HARRY F SMAIL JR HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP WESTMORELAND JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT Statewide REP MARIA BATTISTA SALEM TWP CLARION

JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURT

Office District Party Candidate Name Municipality County JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURT Statewide DEM BRYAN NEFT MT LEBANON ALLEGHENY JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURT Statewide DEM MATT WOLF PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURT Statewide REP JOSH PRINCE DISTRICT TOWNSHIP BERKS JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURT Statewide REP MEGAN MARTIN SILVER SPRING CUMBERLAND

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS – PHILADELPHIA

District Party Candidate Name Municipality County 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM DAMARIS GARCIA PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM SAMANTHA WILLIAMS PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM KAY YU PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM WADE D ALBERT PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM JOHN PADOVA PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM JESSICA R BROWN PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM CHESLEY LIGHTSEY PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM NATASHA TAYLOR-SMITH PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM COLLEEN MCINTYRE OSBORNE PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM MELISSA FRANCIS PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS – ALLEGHENY

District Party Candidate Name Municipality County 5th Judicial District (Allegheny County) DEM ANTHONY DELUCA MT LEBANON ALLEGHENY 5th Judicial District (Allegheny County) DEM ANDY SZEFI MT LEBANON ALLEGHENY 5th Judicial District (Allegheny County) DEM PATRICK A SWEENEY PITTSBURGH ALLEGHENY 5th Judicial District (Allegheny County) REP ANDY SZEFI MT LEBANON ALLEGHENY 5th Judicial District (Allegheny County) REP ANTHONY DELUCA MT LEBANON ALLEGHENY 5th Judicial District (Allegheny County) REP PATRICK A SWEENEY PITTSBURGH ALLEGHENY

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

District Party Candidate Name Municipality County 2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County) DEM KAREN L MAISANO LANCASTER TOWNSHIP LANCASTER 2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County) REP KAREN L MAISANO LANCASTER TOWNSHIP LANCASTER 2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County) REP SHAWN P MCLAUGHLIN CONOY TOWNSHIP LANCASTER 2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County) REP TODD BROWN EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP LANCASTER 2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County) REP CHRISTINA PARSONS EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP LANCASTER 3rd Judicial District (Northampton County) DEM NANCY AAROE BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP NORTHAMPTON 3rd Judicial District (Northampton County) DEM BRIAN PANELLA FORKS TOWNSHIP NORTHAMPTON 3rd Judicial District (Northampton County) REP NANCY AAROE BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP NORTHAMPTON 3rd Judicial District (Northampton County) REP BRIAN PANELLA FORKS TOWNSHIP NORTHAMPTON 6th Judicial District (Erie County) DEM ERIC MIKOVCH ELK CREEK TOWNSHIP ERIE

JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT