(WHTM) – Pennsylvanians returned to the ballot box on Tuesday for the 2023 municipal primary election with the fates of several local and statewide offices on the ballot.

Statewide voters considered judicial candidates for the state supreme court, superior court, and commonwealth court. In races with statewide implications, voters in the 108th and 163rd House Districts had their choice of candidates that could change the balance of power in the State House.

The full list of statewide candidates from the Department of State can be found below:

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT

Candidate NameOfficeDistrictPartyMunicipalityCounty
DEBBIE KUNSELMANJUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURTStatewideDEMCENTER TWPBEAVER
DANIEL MCCAFFERYJUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURTStatewideDEMPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
CAROLYN CARLUCCIOJUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURTStatewideREPWHITPAINMONTGOMERY
PATRICIA A MCCULLOUGHJUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURTStatewideREPUPPER ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIPALLEGHENY

JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT

OfficeDistrictPartyCandidate NameMunicipalityCounty
JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURTStatewideDEMTIMIKA LANEPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURTStatewideDEMJILL BECKPITTSBURGHALLEGHENY
JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURTStatewideDEMPAT DUGANPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURTStatewideREPHARRY F SMAIL JRHEMPFIELD TOWNSHIPWESTMORELAND
JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURTStatewideREPMARIA BATTISTASALEM TWPCLARION

JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURT

OfficeDistrictPartyCandidate NameMunicipalityCounty
JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURTStatewideDEMBRYAN NEFTMT LEBANONALLEGHENY
JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURTStatewideDEMMATT WOLFPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURTStatewideREPJOSH PRINCEDISTRICT TOWNSHIPBERKS
JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURTStatewideREPMEGAN MARTINSILVER SPRINGCUMBERLAND

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS – PHILADELPHIA

DistrictPartyCandidate NameMunicipalityCounty
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMDAMARIS GARCIAPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMSAMANTHA WILLIAMSPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMKAY YUPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMWADE D ALBERTPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMJOHN PADOVAPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMJESSICA R BROWNPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMCHESLEY LIGHTSEYPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMNATASHA TAYLOR-SMITHPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMCOLLEEN MCINTYRE OSBORNEPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMMELISSA FRANCISPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS – ALLEGHENY

DistrictPartyCandidate NameMunicipalityCounty
5th Judicial District (Allegheny County)DEMANTHONY DELUCAMT LEBANONALLEGHENY
5th Judicial District (Allegheny County)DEMANDY SZEFIMT LEBANONALLEGHENY
5th Judicial District (Allegheny County)DEMPATRICK A SWEENEYPITTSBURGHALLEGHENY
5th Judicial District (Allegheny County)REPANDY SZEFIMT LEBANONALLEGHENY
5th Judicial District (Allegheny County)REPANTHONY DELUCAMT LEBANONALLEGHENY
5th Judicial District (Allegheny County)REPPATRICK A SWEENEYPITTSBURGHALLEGHENY

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

DistrictPartyCandidate NameMunicipalityCounty
2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County)DEMKAREN L MAISANOLANCASTER TOWNSHIPLANCASTER
2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County)REPKAREN L MAISANOLANCASTER TOWNSHIPLANCASTER
2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County)REPSHAWN P MCLAUGHLINCONOY TOWNSHIPLANCASTER
2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County)REPTODD BROWNEAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIPLANCASTER
2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County)REPCHRISTINA PARSONSEAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIPLANCASTER
3rd Judicial District (Northampton County)DEMNANCY AAROEBETHLEHEM TOWNSHIPNORTHAMPTON
3rd Judicial District (Northampton County)DEMBRIAN PANELLAFORKS TOWNSHIPNORTHAMPTON
3rd Judicial District (Northampton County)REPNANCY AAROEBETHLEHEM TOWNSHIPNORTHAMPTON
3rd Judicial District (Northampton County)REPBRIAN PANELLAFORKS TOWNSHIPNORTHAMPTON
6th Judicial District (Erie County)DEMERIC MIKOVCHELK CREEK TOWNSHIPERIE

JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT

OfficeDistrictPartyCandidate NameMunicipalityCounty
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMRANIA MAJORPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMMELISSA FRANCISPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMCOLLEEN MCINTYRE OSBORNEPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMCORTEZ PATTONPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMMK FEENEYPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMBARBARA THOMSONPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMQAWI ABDUL-RAHMANPHILADEPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMJOE GREENPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMCAROLINE TURNERPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)REPRANIA M MAJORPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA