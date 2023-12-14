PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM)– Pennsylvania just got a multitude of new laws after they were signed by Governor Shapiro Thursday.

In total, Gov. Shapiro signed 31 bills that deal with topics such as police fitness requirements, an update for the medical marijuana program and even removing racially restrictive deed language.

House Bill (HB) 863 revolves around lowering the fitness requirements for prospective police officers in the state. Those trying to become officers must score in the 30th percentile in their fitness requirements while the new law will now require them to test at least for the 15th percentile.

In the 1900s restrictive deed covenants made it difficult for people of color to own homes, but HB 1289 will make it easier for the removal of racist language in deeds. “My (State Rep. Justin Fleming) legislation allows a property owner or homeowner association to file a form with their county’s Recorder of Deeds office to strike a restrictive covenant from their deed without having to pay a fee. The legislation also provides reimbursement for the cost incurred by county recorders,” the bill’s memo states.

Under Senate Bill (SB) 773, definitions regarding medical marijuana growers in Pennsylvania have been updated since the program has expanded, making it easier for them to sell. Before the signing of the bill, growers had to have an authorized dispensary to sell their products.

“The most evenhanded solution to this problem would be to issue two permits to all the independent Pennsylvania-based growers/processors who do not currently have one. This will create a free and fair market and will allow these businesses to operate on the same playing field as their competitors. Please join me in helping to make Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program more equitable,” the bill’s memo states.

More information about these bills, and the other ones that Gov. Shapiro signed can be found online.