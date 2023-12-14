(WHTM) – Democrat State House Representative John Galloway has announced his resignation from the State House after winning a district court judge seat in Bucks County.

Galloway, who served as Chairman of the House Commerce Committee, issued a letter to House Speaker Joanna McClinton saying his resignation would be official as of 12 p.m. on December 14.

Galloway has served in the State House since 2007 representing a portion of Bucks County that includes Levittown and Morrisville. On May 14, 2019, Galloway was charged with DUI at a Harrisburg McDonald’s drive-thru, his second DUI arrest since 2011. Galloway later pled guilty to serve six months in the Intermediate Punishment Program.

A special election will be held in the 140th District on February 13 for the remainder of Galloway’s term.

Galloway’s resignation brings the House back to a 101-101 partisan divide.