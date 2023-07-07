HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The CROWN Act was passed Friday by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives after it was introduced in the past two legislative sessions.

Introduced by State Rep. La’Tasha D. Mayes (D-Allegheny) the CROWN Act would update Pennsylvania’s anti-discrimination law and prohibit discrimination based on hair type, hair texture, or hairstyle in places of employment, schools, and other public settings.

“With the House Democratic Caucus majority, we continue to deliver for Pennsylvanians by passing the CROWN Act, which would prohibit hair discrimination, thereby ensuring all Pennsylvanians have greater and equal opportunities,” Mayes said. “After four years of House Republicans refusing to act, we have now made progress with the CROWN Act, thanks to my co-sponsor, Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton, who previously introduced the CROWN Act in 2021 and 2019, though it did not receive consideration under House Republican leadership.”

A total of 23 other states have passed the CROWN Act into law and Pittsburgh and Philadelphia have also passed CROWN Act ordinances.