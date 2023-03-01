HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A group of Pennsylvania House Republicans unveiled a package of “Pennsylvania Families Tax Relief” bills days ahead of Governor Josh Shapiro’s budget announcement.

Sixteen House Republicans signed on to some or all of the House memos released on Tuesday.

According to the memo signed by five House Republicans, the legislation “will provide several permanent exclusions from the Pennsylvania Sales and Use Tax which are intended to help families reduce costs for their small children.”

The Permanent Exclusions include children’s books and toys, library books, youth sports equipment, cribs, and strollers.

Representative, Ryan E. Mackenzie, Rep. Thomas H. Kutz, Rep. Aaron D. Kaufer, Rep. Joe Hogan, and Rep. Mark M. Gillen signed onto the memo.

According to the memo signed by five House Repubilcans, “this bill will provide tax holidays to help reduce burdens when people are making improvements to their homes or getting ready to send their children back to school through temporary relief from the Pennsylvania Sales and Use Tax.”

The Tax Holidays would include: Energy Star Appliance (1 year), personal property for disaster preparedness and impact-resistant doors & windows (1 year), school supplies for back to school (2 weeks), and tools & home improvement equipment (1 week).

Representative Ryan E. Mackenzie, Rep. Barry J. Jozwiak, Rep. Aaron D. Kaufer, Rep. Joe Hogan, and Rep. Mark M. Gillen signed on to the memo.

According to the memo signed by five House Republicans, “this bill will provide a permanent exclusion from the Gross Receipts Tax for residential electric consumers.”

Representative Ryan E. Mackenzie, Rep. Aaron D. Kaufer, Rep. Ann Flood, Rep. Mark M. Gillen, Rep. and James B. Struzzi, II signed on to the memo.

Three House Republicans signed onto a memo that would a provide permanent exclusion of sales and use tax for pet food. Representative Ryan E. Mackenzie, Rep. Aaron D. Kaufer, and Rep. Mark M. Gillen signed onto the memo.

Five House Republicans signed onto the memo, saying “this bill will provide a permanent exclusion from the Sales and Use Tax and Gross Receipts Tax levied on cell phone bills in Pennsylvania.”

Representative Ryan E. Mackenzie, Rep. Joe Hogan, Rep. Aaron D. Kaufer, Rep. Ann Flood, and Rep. Mark M. Gillen signed the memo.

Five House Republicans also signed onto tax relief bill six, which would “increase funding for the Homestead & Farmstead Exclusion in Pennsylvania by redirecting all revenue generated from gaming that is designated for the General Fund to be used for the Homestead & Farmstead Exclusion provided by school districts.”

Rep. Ryan E. Mackenzie, Rep. Joe Hogan, Rep. Aaron D. Kaufer, Rep. Ann Flood, and Rep. Mark M. Gillen signed onto the memo.

“This bill will reduce the Personal Income Tax (PIT) rate in Pennsylvania from 3.07% to 2.99%. The PIT was previously 2.99%, but was increased during the Rendell Administration. It would be reduced over a 2-year period.”

The memo was co-sponsored by Rep. Ryan E. Mackenzie and Rep. Marla Brown, Rep. Barry J. Jozwiak, Rep. Aaron D. Kaufer, Rep. David H. Rowe, Rep. Robert Leadbeter, Rep. Mark M. Gillen, and Rep. James B. Struzzi, II.

“This bill will provide a permanent exclusion to Pennsylvania volunteer EMS and Fire Company members from the Sales and Use Tax for any protective equipment used by volunteer firefighters, volunteer ambulance service personnel, or volunteer rescue service personnel to protect themselves from injury while performing their duties, regardless of the purchaser which includes the individuals volunteering for an EMS or Fire Company.”

The memo was cosponsored by Representative Ryan E. Mackenzie, Rep. Joe Hamm, Rep. Marla Brown, Rep. Barry J. Jozwiak, Rep. Aaron D. Kaufer, Rep. Alec J. Ryncavage, Rep. Joe Hogan, Rep. David H. Rowe, Rep. Robert Leadbeter, Rep. Mark M. Gillen, and Rep. James B. Struzzi, II.

“This bill will reduce the Inheritance Tax for Lineal Descendants and siblings from the current 4.5% and 12% to align with the Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax and any future changes to it. Lineal heirs are grandfather, grandmother, father, mother, and their children. Children include natural children, adopted children, or stepchildren.”

The memo was co-sponsored by Rep. Ryan E. Mackenzie, Rep. Eric R. Nelson, Rep. Marla Brown, Rep. Barbara Gleim, Rep. Barry J. Jozwiak, Rep. Aaron D. Kaufer, Rep. David H. Rowe, Rep. Robert Leadbeter, Rep. Mark M. Gillen, and Rep. Milou Mackenzie.

“This bill will increase the Child & Dependent Care Tax Credit in Pennsylvania to match the federal credit of up to $3,000 for one qualifying individual and $6,000 for two more qualifying individuals over a three-year period.”

The memo was co-sponsored by Rep. Ryan E. Mackenzie, Rep. Thomas H. Kutz, Rep. Marla Brown, Rep. Barry J. Jozwiak, Rep. Aaron D. Kaufer, Rep. Joe Hogan, Rep. Mark M. Gillen, and Rep. Milou Mackenzie.