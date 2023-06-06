HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on House Resolution 420 on Wednesday, which would urge national officials and agencies de-schedule cannabis as a controlled substance.

The resolution would be to urge the Congress of the United States, the President of the United States, the Attorney General of the United States, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Department of Health and Human Services to remove cannabis as a Schedule I controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

Substances that are currently listed as Schedule I substances include heroin, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (ecstasy), methaqualone, and peyote.

The resolution notes that 38 states and four territories regulate cannabis for approved medical patients and at least 21 states have laws to regulate cannabis for adult use.

“Rescheduling cannabis will establish an important step in harmonizing Federal and State policy to improve public health, reduce criminal justice expenditures, raise tax revenue and usher in economic growth,” said the resolution.

The resolution is sponsored by 17 state lawmakers, including prime sponsor Rep. Christopher Rabb (D-Philadelphia).