(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House will vote on a major piece of what some lawmakers call “Pro-labor” legislation.

It would extend unemployment compensation to striking workers and New York and New Jersey do this.

Here’s why advocates in Pennsylvania say, it’s time for the commonwealth to as well.

Maurice Cobb, District 10 Steel Workers Response Coordinator said, “It’s a total loss of income. It’s been said that some feel this is an upper hand for labor, that they’ll have an advantage over the company at the table. This is the furthest from the truth.”

Lawmakers pushing for this say that this is important because striking workers can go months or longer without a paycheck.