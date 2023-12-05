(WHTM)– State Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) has had an unusual year.

He was the Speaker of the House for a brief time and then announced he won’t seek re-election to that seat so he can run for Auditor General. He’s also endorsing the woman he’d like to see replace him in Berks County. He says she’ll be perfect for constituents even if she wasn’t perfect for him.

“I can remember the first time that I fell in love with this woman was in 1985,” Rozzi said.

Mark Rozzi was Jesus, Jacklyn was Mary in the school play.

“And they laid me down in her arms and I was like, I don’t ever want to leave these arms,” Rozzi said.

And for a long time, he didn’t. He and candidate for the 126th district seat Jacklyn Rusnock (D) became high school sweethearts, got married, had a daughter, and won a state house seat in Berks County.

“She was there from the very beginning to the town halls, knocking on doors, getting signatures,” Rozzi said.

But by 2018 the marital cross was too much to bear. The couple split. She’s re-married. He’s not.

“It’s hard to go through a divorce, but ultimately you can come through the other side and you don’t have to be mortal enemies,” Rusnock said.

Jacklyn grew up in the district and teaches and coaches at the high school. Is pro-choice and supports and more money for public schools. And Rozzi jokes, she’d be an upgrade over the incumbent.

“This woman is smarter, quicker on her feet and just the love that she has for people,” Rozzi said.

“You are familiar with what happens in this building,” Rusnock said. “I am very familiar with what happens in this building. Yes. And you still want to join it? And I still want to join it.”

Getting the endorsement of an ex-spouse demonstrates political acumen desperately needed in a deeply partisan state capitol.

“I’d like to take it back to a time when people who had differing opinions could sit down across the table from one another and have a conversation and come to a conclusion or a decision that’s going to have the greater good in mind,” Rusnock said.

“So she’s a perfect fit and she’s going to do an amazing job,” Rozzi said.

But first, she has to win a Democratic primary and general election next year.