HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Senator John Kane (D-Chester/Delaware) released a memo outlining legislation he plans to introduce that would allow individuals to put themselves on a “Do-Not-Sell-Firearm Registry.”

The purpose of the “Do-Not-Sell-Firearm Registry” is to decrease self-harm and suicides in the Commonwealth, according to Kane.

The proposed legislation from Senator Kane would let people add their names to the Do-Not-Sell Registry in multiple ways:

A website run by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Submitting paperwork in person to a county sheriff’s office Mailing forms and a photocopy of a government issued identification to the PSP Texting forms and a photocopy of a government issued identification to the PSP

The legislation would require healthcare professionals to provide information on the Do Not Sell Registry for those who are hospitalized for self-harm.

Anyone who adds their name to the registry can change their mind and remove themselves, but they must wait 21 days for processing.

The proposed legislation would assure confidentiality for names on the registry as well, with fines and prison sentences in place for unauthorized disclosures of names on the registry.

Kane says according to the CDC, 65 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties do not meet the state’s goals to lower the number of suicides per year.