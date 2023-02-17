(WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to allow ready-to-drink beverages or canned cocktails in grocery stores and other locations not operated by state stores.

Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York) said in a memo to House members that these prepackaged liquor products are currently only allowed to be sold at State Stores because the base alcohol is liquor.

“Unfortunately, only limited products are currently being offered, and those sales account for less than two percent of shelf space in stores,” says Regan. ” As these products continue to grow, they are flooding into neighboring states, while Pennsylvania’s selection remains limited.”

Regan says he plans to introduce legislation that would allow consumers to purchase these products in grocery and convenience stores, beer distributors, and local bars.

“This legislation will not harm the PLCB’s sales, it will simply expand the locations these products are available for purchase, while also opening additional avenues to import these products into PA,” said Regan.

The proposed legislation would allow manufacturers to distribute their ready-to-drink beverages either through the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board or through the existing three-tier system.