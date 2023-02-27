HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing legislation targeting catalytic converter thefts.

In a memo to lawmakers on Monday, State Rep. MaryLouise Isaacson (D-Philadelphia) says the price for metals inside catalytic converters has led to a spike in thefts.

“These thefts sometimes end in violence and tragedy,” said Isaacson.

Isaacson’s legislation would implement new requirements for buyers and sellers of catalytic converters, including:

Any individual that is trying to sell a catalytic converter to a scrap yard must provide the year, make, model, and vehicle identification number (VIN) for the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed;

Buyers of catalytic converters must photograph both the catalytic converter and the individual selling it at the time of sale; and

Buyers must withhold payment for 48 hours after the purchase of a catalytic converter is completed.

“Car owners should not bear the expense of replacing pricey stolen parts from their vehicles, said Isaacson. “Ensuring these details and photographs are recorded prior to the completion of the sale will help to prevent these thefts in the future.”