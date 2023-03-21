HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania state lawmaker is renewing a push to make all Election Days holidays.

State Senator John Kane (D-Chester/Delaware) says he plans to introduce legislation to make primary, municipal, and general Election Day a state and municipal holiday.

Kane says this would allow counties and schools to observe Election Day as a legal holiday and require public sector employers to provide two hours of unpaid leave to workers to cast ballots.

Under Kane’s proposed legislation, employers could be fined $1,000 for not allowing employees time to vote.

“It’s time to make voting easier and more accessible for Pennsylvania’s working population,” said Kane. “Making Election Day a state and municipal holiday could increase voter turnout and participation in elections, allowing more Pennsylvanians to exercise their fundamental right to vote.”

Kane says the bill is identical to legislation introduced last session in the State Senate. That bill, SB 863, was assigned to the State Government Committee in September 2021 and did not receive a vote.