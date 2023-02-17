Shown is the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania state lawmaker is proposing updated language for the state’s child pornography laws.

State Representative Kate Klunk (R-York) says the statute’s current term “grossly waters down the true heinous nature of these crimes.”

In a memo to House members, Klunk is proposing changing the statute to define the crime as “Child Sex Abuse Material.”

Klunk says changing the statute’s language was examined while she was a member of the Task Force on Child Pornography.

The task force, established by Act 53 of 2021, was composed of 20 members appointed by the General Assembly and the Governor, as well as several members appointed by virtue of their position.

The task force was given one year to “conduct a review to ascertain any inadequacies relating to the offense of child pornography in 18 Pa.C.S. § 6312” and make recommendations for any improvements relating to the investigation and prosecution of child pornography.

A final 284 page report was adopted by the Task Force during the September 28, 2022 meeting.

Klunk says the recommendation to change the language “is more depictive of the severity of these crimes committed against children in our communities.”