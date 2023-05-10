(WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker on Wednesday introduced legislation that would regulate games of skill.

Pennsylvania state Senator Gene Yaw (R-Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union) says skill games commonly found in bars and gas stations should be regulated like casino-style slot machines.

There are three main components to Yaw’s bill: a valid ID to play, a limit to the number of games per establishment, and a 16% tax on the games.

Sen Yaw said, “As I said there’s a lot of these machines out there somewhere between 20 thousand and 70 thousand and they’re not being taxed. Why not tax them?”

The Senator believes his bill could generate $300 million in revenue for Pennsylvania.