(WHTM) – State Senator Judy Schwank (D-Berks) is renewing her push to pass two new bills that are both education-focused.

One would let DACA students graduating from a state high school receive in-state tuition and financial aid for college.

The other would allow immigrants and DACA recipients to become certified teachers in Pennsylvania.

Schwank says this is a no-brainer and it could help with the state’s teacher shortage and increase diversity in education.

Schwank said, “We’re talking about individuals who do have not only subject matter expertise, but they also have the methodology in teaching. They understand how to reach out to these students, and particularly students of color.”

According to Schwank, there are 17 other states in the United States that allow DACA recipients and teachers to receive their teacher certification. She is pushing this session for the legislation to pass.