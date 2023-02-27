A clock is seen surrounded by flowers. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is re-introducing a resolution urging the U.S. Congress to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

State Senator Scott Martin (R-Berks/Lancaster) said in a memo to lawmakers last week that a previous resolution was passed by the State Senate Government Committee.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The U.S. Senate previously approved the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, however, it did not pass the House. Martin says at least 29 states have introduced legislation to end the annual clock change.

Daylight Saving Time starts on March 12 in the United States where everyone will “spring ahead” an hour. Clocks will move back one hour on Nov. 5, 2023.