(WHTM) – A Pennsylvania state lawmaker wants to require students to complete the free application for federal student aid (FAFSA).

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The application determines eligibility for things such as grants, scholarships, loans, and work-study programs.

Senator Scott Martin (R – Berks/Lancaster) wants to require high school seniors to fill out the FAFSA.

Parents or guardians would be able to opt-out.