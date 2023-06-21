HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Senate Law and Justice Committee has approved three bills designed to reform Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law.

Senate Bill 835 would outline a “comprehensive set of reforms to Pennsylvania’s existing medical marijuana law,” including eliminating a list of qualifying conditions and enabling a patient’s doctor to determine if their ailment can be treated with medical marijuana, according to State Senator Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York).

The bill would also eliminate the need for patients to renew their medical marijuana card.

“I believe doctors and medical professions should decide if a patient would benefit from medical marijuana,” Regan said. “The current system places government bureaucrats between doctors, patients, and the medicine they need.”

The bill would require the director of the Office of Medical Marijuana within the Pennsylvania Department of Health to be confirmed by the Senate. Regan says doing so would “engage legislative oversight” of the medical marijuana law.

A second bill, Senate Bill 538, would allow medical cannabis patients to purchase their medicine in edible form and require it to be tested for consistency and potency. Regan says the bill also focuses on preventing the products from being marketed in a way that would appeal to children.

The third medical marijuana bill that passed through the committee would allow growers and processors to sell medical marijuana directly to patients.

“At a time when we hear a lot about partisan gridlock in government, we were able to bring Republicans and Democrats together to advance reforms to Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law,” Regan said. “We brought people with varying perspectives to the table to improve the medical marijuana law for the patients it serves.”

The bills will now head to the State Senate for consideration.