HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Lawmakers returned to Harrisburg Monday and the hope is that they’ll finish up several loose ends from the still-undone budget before leaving for the year, including school issues.

“It’s time for educational choice here and now,” State Rep. Joe D’Orsie (R-York) said.

Republicans still trying to deliver that elusive present to parents. D’Orsie’s bill would let them use tax dollars for private school tuition.

“It’s time to deliver the best possible gift to our kids,” D’Orsie said.

The issue caused a feud and a budget stalemate. The school code is still undone. Funding for community colleges caught in the crossfire and collateral damage.

“There’s no doubt that it’s that it’s part of the hang-up,” D’Orsie said.

“I heard from my community college and they’re very concerned and they had to borrow money and they’re paying interest on the money,” State Rep. Joe Ciresi (D-Montgomery) said.

Voucher opponents say public dollars shouldn’t go to private schools that can and do discriminate.

“That discriminates against kids because they’re gay, that discriminate against girls because they’re pregnant,” Education Voters PA executive director Susan Spicka said.

School choice won’t be settled this week. Reauthorizing the bill that provides funding for 911 services might. Counties are screaming for it.

“The conversations are happening that are necessary,” appropriations chairman and State Rep. Jordan Harris said. “And I’m optimistic about where we’ll end up. Before leaving this week.”

To stay off Santa’s naughty list, lawmakers need to finish their to-do list. And there’s only a few days left.

“Everyone’s working toward the same goal,” Ciresi said. “Unfortunately, it’s taking us a little bit longer to get there.”

“I really do hope this week we can come together and finish it up,” D’Orsie said.

Of course, it is a season of giving and the season of miracles. We’ll see if any of that rubs off and pushes some of these things across the finish line in the final week of the year.