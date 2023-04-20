(WHTM) — Pennsylvania State House Democrats are coming together to introduce a new LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination bill.

Lawmakers say the bill would protect members of the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination in terms of housing, education, and transportation.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the northeast without statewide Anti-Discrimination protection laws. Representative Ismail Smith-Wade-El (D-Lancaster) states that it is time to change that.

“(I) want kids to be able to grow up in a commonwealth that values them, that doesn’t discriminate against them, and is dedicated to guaranteeing them a beautiful childhood however they identify, whoever they love,” Representative Smith-Wade-El said. “You can throw everything else out. If we can’t do that for our children and that’s what it means to me.”

“It just means that all of us who are Pennsylvanians can sleep a little easier and know that our world is safer. I don’t think protecting human rights and dignity shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” Director of Civic Engagement Daye Pope said.

Smith-Wade-El said he is talking with House Republicans hoping to get them on board. He expects this bill to pass and ultimately for Governor Shapiro to sign it.