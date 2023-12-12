HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Pennsylvania lawmakers have announced a resolution that would recognize the year 2023 as the Taylor Swift Era in Pennsylvania.

According to a memo, Representative Danielle Friel Otten (D-Chester), as well as Rep. Jennifer O’Mara (D-Delaware), and Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz (D-Berks) announced the legislation back on Dec. 8.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It was created in celebration of Swift, a West Reading native’s, “recent selection as Time Magazine’s Person of the Year and acknowledgment of her positive impact on Pennsylvania’s economy, voter registration numbers consumer protections, and prop labor practices.” the resolution stated.

The memo stated that Swift has left a positive economic impact on the cities her tour visited, including raising hotel revenue in Philadelphia to the highest point since the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as how those who purchased Eras Tour tickets through Ticketmaster, which prompted legislative action in her home state of Pennsylvania.

You can read the entire memo by clicking here. You can also see the full resolution by clicking here.