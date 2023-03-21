HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Pennsylvania lawmakers want to establish September 15 as “Roberto Clemente Day.”

In a memo to lawmakers on Monday, Representatives Nick Pisciottano (D-District 38), Danilo Burgos (D-District 197), and Jose Giral (D-District 180) said they want to “honor the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente.”

Roberto Clemente was born in Barrio San Antón, Carolina, Puerto Rico. Clemente would sign with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1954.

After one season in the minor leagues, he would go on to play 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. During that span he won 12 Gold Gloves (Right Field), was a 15-time all-star, four-time batting champion, and 1966 National Most Valuable Player.

Recording 3,000 hits, 240 home runs, 1,305 RBIs, and a batting average of .317 over his career, Clemente would also win two World Series titles.

Enlisting in the United States Marine Corps Reserve during the 1958 to 1959 off-season, Clemente would serve in the reserve until 1964.

While transporting supplies to Nicaragua after a devastating earthquake, Clemente died in a plane crash off the coast of Puerto Rico at the age of 38.

The Baseball Writers Association of America would waive the five-year waiting period after the tragedy and elect Clemente to the Baseball Hall of Fame 50 years ago today.

The Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced this resolution, which would recognize Sept. 15, 2023, as “Roberto Clemente Day” in Pennsylvania. Major League Baseball already recognizes this day.