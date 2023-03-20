HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania state lawmakers plan to introduce a bill to ban assault weapons in the state.

In a memo to lawmakers on Monday, State Senators Steven Santarsiero (D-Bucks) and John Kane (D-Chester/Delaware) said the ease of access to assault weapons “is one element in our society that rises above all others when identifying threats to the health and safety of Pennsylvanians.”

According to the memo, the ban would outlaw more than 150 gun models and ban the sale of gun magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds. The bill would also provide a voluntary buy-back program for guns under the legislation.

The lawmakers said military-style weapons “have no place in civilian society” and that their legislation would mirror language enacted in Connecticut after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

“With each passing day that we fail to enact reasonable gun reforms, we are choosing to protect the gun lobby and firearm manufacturers over the lives of all Pennsylvanians,” said the lawmakers.