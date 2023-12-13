HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Lawmakers are trying to do their part to make sure that Pennsylvania schools have safe drinking water.

Six State House members introduced legislation Tuesday that would require old water fountains in schools to be replaced with lead-filtering water stations by 2025.

“Lead exposure at any level is unsafe for children,” according to the bill’s memo. “Recent reports show that 91% of Pennsylvania school districts tested positive for lead, with 98% of Philadelphia schools testing positive for lead in one or more outlets.”

Lead poisoning can lead to adverse health effects in children such as brain and nervous system damage, physical growth delays, problems in their learning and behavior, and speech and hearing impairment.

In 2018, Act 39 was created to encourage schools to test for lead and to give their findings to the Department of Education if they are dangerous.

The bill would also create funding to help schools replace the water fountains. It was proposed by State Reps. Roni Green, Tarik Khan, Jason Ortitay, Abby Major, Jim Haddock and Joe Hogan.

More information about the proposed bill can be found online.