(WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are reacting to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address with mixed reviews, pointing to both improvements and continued struggles in the country’s economy.

U.S. Senator John Fetterman attended his first State of the Union since being elected to the Senate last fall, saying it was an “honor” to attend and agreed with the President that “America’s best days still lie ahead.”

“I’m proud that the President specifically mentioned the need to fight for our forgotten communities,” said Fetterman. “Now it’s time for us to do just that. It’s time to stand up and have the backs of America’s workers. It’s time to protect benefits for working families, including Social Security and Medicare. And it’s time to make sure the wealthiest corporations finally pay their fair share in taxes.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey reportedly did not attend the State of the Union but offered the following statement after praising the Biden administration for capping insulin prices, low unemployment, and closing the “boyfriend loophole” with the Safer Communities Act.

“We’ve got more work to do to tackle the challenges facing working families, but the past two years have shown that the state of our union is strong and President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Democrats in Congress are here to finish the job,” said Casey.

Republican Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13) said the State of the Union “was yet another attempt by the Biden Administration to shy away from the many crises we face as a nation: a porous southern border, skyrocketing energy prices, and debilitating inflation that is hurting Pennsylvania families and seniors.”

Republican Congressman Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14) said “Biden’s words don’t match his dismal, incompetent results. While the president misguides and misinforms the American people, House Republicans will remain busy keeping their promises and correcting his laundry list of failures.”

Republican Congressman Scott Perry (PA-10) tweeted throughout the speech calling for the administration to “secure the border” and calling the President’s strategy to lower drug prices “asinine.”

“Under President Biden’s asinine strategy, what cancer drug company is going to continue to make life-saving drugs?” tweeted Perry.