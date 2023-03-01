HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Six Pennsylvania House Democrats say they plan to introduce a bill that would allow individuals with terminal illnesses the ability to have death with dignity.

In a memo to House members on Wednesday, the lawmakers said 10 states and Washington D.C. have death with dignity laws that allow terminally ill adults to end their life peacefully and on their own terms.

The bill would limit those eligible to patients who are terminally ill with less than six months to live. It prohibits use for patients requesting the service for non-terminal mental health, physical, or socio-economic issues.

Lawmakers say their legislation is modeled after Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act and includes protections to ensure that patients remain the driving force behind end-of-life care discussions and can rescind their decision at any time.

“We cannot begin to fathom the pain and hardship an individual with terminal illness faces – pain that often lasts until their final day,” said the lawmaker’s memo. “Pennsylvanians in this position deserve the ability to choose to end their life on their terms in a safe, medically approved way.”

The memo was co-sponsored by Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, Rep. Tarik Khan, Rep. Melissa L. Shusterman, Rep. Christopher M. Rabb, Rep. Mark Rozzi, and Rep. Jose Giral.

“Please join us in supporting this compassionate, commonsense legislation to give terminally ill individuals more control over their end-of-life plans.”